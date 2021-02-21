Elon Men’s Tennis Increases Win Streak to Five with 6-1 Victory Over Wofford

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s tennis team recorded its fifth consecutive win of the season on Sunday afternoon when it defeated Wofford 6-1 at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

“Wofford came out in the doubles with a lot of energy,” said head Coach Michael Leonard. “But it was good to see our team respond with the right energy to get control of the singles and win all of those matches.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-In No. 2 doubles, Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos earned a 6-3 victory over Javi Casasolas and Diego Losada.

-Kyle Frankel improved to 5-0 on the season in singles with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ashe Ray in the No. 2 spot.

-Camilo Ponce earned his fourth singles victory of the season, defeating Bryce Keim 7-6, 6-1.

-With the win, Elon improves to 5-1 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will host Kennesaw State at Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11:00 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Omar Williams / Bryce Keim (WOF) def. Chung-Han Tsai / Akram El Sallaly (ELON) 6-2

2. Kyle Frankel / Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Javi Casasolas / Diego Losada (WOF) 6-3

3. Will Fullett / Ashe Ray (WOF) def. Nicholas Campbell / Camilo Ponce (ELON) 6-4

Singles

1. Nicholas Condos (ELON) def. Omar Williams (WOF) 6-4, 6-4

2. Kyle Frankel (ELON) def. Ashe Ray (WOF) 6-1, 7-5

3. Akram El Sallaly (ELON) def. Diego Losada (WOF) 7-5, 6-3

4. Camilo Ponce (ELON) def. Bryce Keim (WOF) 7-6, 6-1

5. Nicholas Campbell (ELON) def. Will Fullett (WOF) 6-1, 6-2

6. Jacob Bicknell (ELON) def. Alex Horn (WOF) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2, 3); Singles: (5, 2, 1, 4, 3, 6)