Greensboro College’ Angela Niles Nets Two Goals in 2-0 Win at N.C. Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.—Greensboro College’s Angela Niles tallied two goals as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) victory over North Carolina Wesleyan College, 2-0.

After Niles fired a shot wide in the sixth minute, she capitalized on her next opportunity. Logan Schnabl fed Niles the ball, booting it into the net for the Pride’s first goal in the seventh minute. The Pride’s defense held in the first half as Greensboro only allowed two shots in the first half with only one shot being on goal. The Pride threatened late on a corner kick from Madi Bettencourt in the 40th minute, but Sierra Tursich’s shot went wide.

Niles didn’t waste time getting her second goal in the second half. After a high shot in the 49th minute, Niles quickly received a second opportunity and cashed in on an unassisted goal in the 50th minute. The Pride held the Battling Bishops to just one corner kick the rest of the way, cruising to victory.

The Pride outshot the Battling Bishops, 17-3, and held a 9-2 edge in shots-on-goal. Greensboro held a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks and an 8-6 edge on fouls.

Hannah Rice (2-0) made two saves in net for her second-straight shutout. Alicia Jacobs (0-1) stopped seven shots in net for N.C. Wesleyan.

The Pride returns to the pitch Saturday for a 1 p.m. USA South contest with Averett University.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College SID