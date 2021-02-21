Guilford WSOC Opens Season with Setback to Generals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Emily Leding finished with four shots, two of which resulted in goals, as visiting Washington & Lee earned a 7-0 victory over Guilford in women’s soccer action Sunday, February 21st at the Armfield Athletic Center.

The Generals (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) closed out the game with 24 shots while goalkeepers Grace Coombs and Jasmine Furin combined for two saves.

Guilford finished the match with six shots, two of which came off the foot of Crystal Rivas. Teammates Corby Brooke, Taylor Rumrill, Lizzy Barnes, Gracie Mayer and Deanna Schlott also had attempts for the Quakers, who dropped to 0-1 in the season opener for both teams. Mayer and Schlott were responsible for both of Guilford’s shots on goal in the clash.

The first goal of the match came just before the intermission, at the 44:16 mark, when Ava Boussy netted a breakaway goal after Morgan Malikowski challenged the ball, allowing Boussy to drive the ball to the back right of net.

Washington & Lee stretched its advantage to two goals at the 61:08 mark when Lindsay White found the back of net on a breakaway goal. Teammate Sydney von Rosenberg responded with her first goal of the season 31 seconds later when a cluster in the box created space for the third General score of the match.

Cameron Grainger followed with the Generals’ fourth goal of the match, which came at the 67:08 mark, when she converted a pass from White.

Leding netted the final two goals of the contest for Washington & Lee, scoring her first at the 80:22 mark on a rebound from a corner kick attempt by Grainger. Her second strike of the contest came with 15 seconds remaining, resulting in the 7-0 final.

Washington & Lee capped off the first half with 14 shots, including three each from the duo of Boussy and Caroline Lawson. Teammates Lindsay White and Emily Leding added two each for the Generals. Malikowski ended the first half with six of her eventual eight saves.

The Quakers return to the pitch next Sunday when they head to Lynchburg to face the Hornets at 2 p.m.