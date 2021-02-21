High School Basketball Preliminary Playoff Brackets have arrived/Final Brackets are do out at 3pm

Posted by Andy Durham on February 21, 2021 at 2:29 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Check out the Preliminary Brackets…

For the NCHSAA Men CLICK HERE….
Boys/Men we have Eastern Guilford, Northern Guilford, Dudley, Page and Grimsley….

For the NCHSAA Women, CLICK HERE
Girls/Women we have Southeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Dudley, Southwest Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Ragsdale…

