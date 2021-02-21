HPU WLAX Drops Road Contest to No. 1 North Carolina

Site: Chapel Hill, N.C. (Dorrance Field)

Score: North Carolina 19, High Point 5

Records: North Carolina (3-0), High Point (1-2)

Next HPU Event: Friday February 26th, — at #10 James Madison (Harrisonburg, V.A.)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The High Point University women’s lacrosse team was defeated by No. 1 North Carolina, 19-5, on Sunday (Feb. 21) afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina opened the game with a quick spurt of goals, initiated by Scottie Rose Growney forty-two seconds into the contest. The Tar Heels offense was clicking early and they scored multiple times within the first ten minutes of the contest to extend their lead. High Point was able to get on the board at the 11:23 mark of the first half when senior attacker Abby Hormes scored the Panthers first goal of the contest after a draw control win by graduate student Megan Nerney. The first half ended with UNC taking a 12-1 lead into the break.

UNC started the second half, similar to the first, with a goal within the first minute of the half and four goals within the first six minutes. The Panthers saw their offense begin to click into gear with back to back goals by Hormes at the 20:17 mark and 15:36 mark of the second half, which brought the Panthers within a 16-3 deficit. Graduate student midfielder Abbie Karalis had a ground ball pickup in her half which led to a fast break and the first goal of the second half for Hormes. A save by graduate student goalkeeper Jill Rall led to the second goal in the half by Hormes. Rall’s save led to an attack in the UNC half in which junior attacker Mena Loescher made a great pass which assisted on Hormes third goal of the game and second of the half.

The Tar Heels would put on the clamps defensively and responded with 3 unanswered goals, which extended the lead for North Carolina to 19-3. High Point was able to rally with put two in the back of the net in the closing moments of the game. Hormes scored her fourth goal of the contest at the 3:33 mark, again via an assist from Loescher. Graduate student midfielder Ashley Britton scored an impressive goal to end the scoring for the afternoon at 19-5 in favor for UNC.

UP NEXT: High Point continues its travels on the road and the Panther travel to face #10 James Madison in Harrisonburg, V.A. on Friday, February 26th. The game starts at 4:00pm.