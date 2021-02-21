Matthew Brown Posts 17 Points as Greensboro College Falls to Averett, 75-67

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Raymond Bullock III scored 12 points and shared game-high honors with eight rebounds in visiting Averett University’s 75-67 USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) basketball victory at Greensboro College Sunday afternoon.

Averett (4-4, 4-3 USAS) took a 36-22 halftime lead and opened a 48-28 margin four minutes into the second half. Sparked by Matthew Brown’s 15 2nd-half points and Keyshawn Dorsey’s 10, Greensboro (6-12, 3-7 USAS) gradually worked its way back into the game. Bradley Pierce’s fastbreak layup capped a 29-11 Pride run and made it a 59-57 contest with 5:19 left in regulation. Averett’s KeShawn Lewis answered with a three-pointer at the other end, which triggered a 10-0 Cougars’ spurt that effectively iced the win. Lewis netted five points and Bullock III added three in the run. Greensboro drew no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Averett shot 52.8 percent from the floor and held a 40-18 edge in interior scoring. The Cougars’ Jason Sellars II tallied 11 points off the bench. Lewis and Isaiah Jones both finished with 10 markers. Corey Baldwin chipped in nine points, eight boards, and four assists.

Greensboro’s Brown totaled 17 points and five assists, both game-highs. Dorsey scored eight of his 14 points in a span of three minutes in the second half before leaving with an injury. Pierce contributed 13 points and Greyson Collins added 12 for the Pride, who outscored Averett in the second half, 45-39.

The Pride finishes the season leading the USA South in games played (18), not including two Division I exhibition games that took place in December. One of those two exhibition games including a win against Big South Conference Member Longwood University.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director