NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs Finalized Brackets are in and ready for your review

CLICK HERE for the Men’s Finalized NCHSAA Basketball Playoff Brackets….

Eastern Guilford, Northern Guilford, Dudley, Page and Grimsley boys/men are in…

CLICK HERE for the Women’s Finalized NCHSAA Basketball Playoff Brackets….

Southeast Guilford, Northern Guilford, Dudley, Southwest Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Ragsdale women are in….

**********A couple of notable omissions are the Smith boys and the High Point Andrews girls….***********