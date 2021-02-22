CAA Announces Elon Men’s Basketball’s Games Against Hofstra Have Been Cancelled
ELON, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that its upcoming men’s basketball games between Elon and Hofstra have been cancelled due to CoVID-19 protocols within the Hofstra program.
Please continue to check elonphoenix.com for additional updates regarding scheduling.
