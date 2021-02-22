Cheyanne Cox Throws Four-hitter as Greensboro College Softball Sweeps Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va.—Greensboro College’s Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) posted a complete-game four-hitter while game-two pitcher Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C/Eastern Guilford) tallied seven total RBI as the Pride claimed a doubleheader sweep of the University of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon. The Pride took game one, 7-0, and the nightcap, 9-3.
Caroline Stanley and Kassie Simmons teamed up to bolster the Pride’s offense in game one. Each posted three-for-four efforts at the plate as Simmons knocked home the Pride’s first four runs of the contest. She connected on a double to center field in the first inning and then sparked Greensboro’s four-run rally in the fifth inning as the Pride began to run away with the contest. Ivy Ray posted a two-for-three effort in game one, driving in the final run in the fifth-inning rally.
Cox (1-1) struck out nine batters, three shy of her career-high while walking three. Cox faced five batters higher than the minimum in her effort.
Simmons dominated game two both in the circle and at the plate. Simmons posted a three-for-four effort in game two, driving in three runs. Simmons (1-1) earned a complete-game win in game two, fanning five batters and walking none while surrendering one earned run on eight hits.
Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) finished game two with a two-for-four effort with two RBI and a double. Deaton drove in the Pride’s two runs in the sixth inning before the Pride posted a four-run rally in the seventh inning.
The Pride looks ahead to their home opener this Wednesday with a doubleheader against Roanoke College beginning at 2 p.m. at Greensboro’s Latham Park.
### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ####
Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College SID
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.