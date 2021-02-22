Cheyanne Cox Throws Four-hitter as Greensboro College Softball Sweeps Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va.—Greensboro College’s Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) posted a complete-game four-hitter while game-two pitcher Kassie Simmons (Gibsonville, N.C/Eastern Guilford) tallied seven total RBI as the Pride claimed a doubleheader sweep of the University of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon. The Pride took game one, 7-0, and the nightcap, 9-3.

Caroline Stanley and Kassie Simmons teamed up to bolster the Pride’s offense in game one. Each posted three-for-four efforts at the plate as Simmons knocked home the Pride’s first four runs of the contest. She connected on a double to center field in the first inning and then sparked Greensboro’s four-run rally in the fifth inning as the Pride began to run away with the contest. Ivy Ray posted a two-for-three effort in game one, driving in the final run in the fifth-inning rally.

Cox (1-1) struck out nine batters, three shy of her career-high while walking three. Cox faced five batters higher than the minimum in her effort.

Simmons dominated game two both in the circle and at the plate. Simmons posted a three-for-four effort in game two, driving in three runs. Simmons (1-1) earned a complete-game win in game two, fanning five batters and walking none while surrendering one earned run on eight hits.

Jordan Deaton (Gibsonville, N.C./Northeast Guilford) finished game two with a two-for-four effort with two RBI and a double. Deaton drove in the Pride’s two runs in the sixth inning before the Pride posted a four-run rally in the seventh inning.

The Pride looks ahead to their home opener this Wednesday with a doubleheader against Roanoke College beginning at 2 p.m. at Greensboro’s Latham Park.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College SID