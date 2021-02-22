Deion “Prime Time” Sanders wins college football coaching debut 53-0, but he loses Personal Items while the game is going on

Deion Sanders says personal items were stolen during Jackson State debut, later recovered

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made his much-anticipated head-coaching debut at Jackson State on Sunday. However, the team’s 53-0 victory over the Edward Waters Tigers was marred by Sanders’ personal items being stolen.

The school told ESPN that his items were “misplaced and found,” but Sanders says one of his assistants walked in on a man in the process of stealing his items.

Naw it was stolen but they got it back. It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

Sanders is a first-time head coach at the collegiate level. He announced that he would be the next coach of Jackson State on his podcast “21st and Prime” in September.

Jackson State will play again on Feb. 27 against Mississippi Valley State.