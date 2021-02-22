Deion “Prime Time” Sanders wins college football coaching debut 53-0, but he loses Personal Items while the game is going on

Deion Sanders says personal items were stolen during Jackson State debut, later recovered
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made his much-anticipated head-coaching debut at Jackson State on Sunday. However, the team’s 53-0 victory over the Edward Waters Tigers was marred by Sanders’ personal items being stolen.

The school told ESPN that his items were “misplaced and found,” but Sanders says one of his assistants walked in on a man in the process of stealing his items.

Sanders is a first-time head coach at the collegiate level. He announced that he would be the next coach of Jackson State on his podcast “21st and Prime” in September.

Jackson State will play again on Feb. 27 against Mississippi Valley State.

