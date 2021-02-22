Elon Football’s Game Time at Gardner-Webb Adjusted
ELON, N.C. – The game time for Elon University football’s contest at Gardner-Webb this Saturday, Feb. 27, has been changed to a 4 p.m. kickoff time at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium.
Saturday’s game is the first meeting between the two schools since 2016 and the first at Gardner-Webb since 2015.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.