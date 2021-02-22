Elon Men’s Basketball Sweeps CAA Weekly Honors

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball guard Darius Burford swept the Colonial Athletic Association’s weekly awards on Feb. 22, earning honors as both the Player of the Week and Rookie of the week.

The freshman out of Bolingbrook, Ill. posted career highs in points (27), rebounds (7) and steals (4) to lead Elon to a road win over William & Mary. Burford started the game out on fire, scoring 17 points in the first half alone. His 12-of-18 shooting performance from the field and 3-of-6 mark from beyond the arc also stood as season bests.

For his play, Burford garnered the first CAA Weekly Honors of his collegiate career.

Guard Ikenna Ndugba also earned an honorable mention for Player of the Week after dropping a season-high 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Ndugba added a season-best three triples along the way and finished the game shooting 8-of-12 from the floor.

This marks the second time this season the Phoenix has taken home a Player of the Week honorable mention after Hunter McIntosh earned the honor on Feb. 15.