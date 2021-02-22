Elon’s Coleman Named CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Junior Cole Coleman of the Elon University football team was selected as the CAA Football Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced on Monday morning, Feb. 22.

Coleman was all over the field in the Phoenix’s 26-23 spring season-opening victory over Davidson this past Saturday, Feb. 20. The Raleigh, N.C., native set a new career-high in total tackles with 17, with 14 of them being solo, as the maroon and gold held the Wildcats to only a field goal in the second half.

The Phoenix returns to the field this Saturday, Feb. 27, traveling to Gardner-Webb. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.