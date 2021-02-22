Greensboro loses a Great One in Dr. Dan Murphy, from Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists

First saw Dr. Dan Murphy when he was the attending doctor for the Greensboro College Hornets, back in the late 1980’s….He would be at every Greensboro College basketball game, ready to help the players/athletes, in their time of need…He seemed like a wide-open red-headed Irishman back in the day, full of energy, zest, and zeal….

His obituary is before us below, from the News and Record online…..

Murphy, Daniel F.

September 20, 1953 – February 18, 2021

Daniel F. Murphy, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. Dan will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He will also be remembered as a friend to so many special people in his life.

Dan received his undergraduate degree at Bucknell University, where he met his wife, Ellen, of 42 years. After attending Temple Medical School, he moved south and completed his orthopedic residency at UNC Chapel Hill where Dan excelled as an outstanding surgeon, a compassionate physician and a free spirit. In 1986, Dan, along with his wife Ellen and their two young children, Tim and Dana, moved to Greensboro to begin his career as an orthopedic surgeon.

In 1991, Dan and Dr. Bobby Wainer partnered and formed a new practice, Murphy Wainer Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. It was a partnership that would endure until Dan’s retirement in December, 2018. They built their practice with the commitment to care for every patient 24/7. In return, he received the gift of gratitude and appreciation from his patients and their families.

Not only was Dan a skilled and caring doctor and surgeon, he was a teacher. He was on the teaching faculty of UNC for 30 years, training young orthopedic surgeons. In addition, along with Dr. Wainer and Dr. Bert Fields, he formed one of the first Primary Care Sports Medicine fellowships.

Dan loved sports of all varieties, both as a participant and as a team doctor. He loved being the orthopedic physician for Page, Dudley, SE Guilford and Greensboro Day School. He also was the team orthopedic physician for the many of the professional sports teams in Greensboro, including the GrassHoppers, the Generals and the Monarchs.

Dan will certainly be remembered for living life to the fullest. He worked hard and he played hard. His coworkers loved the fun he brought to the office and the hospital. His friends were also his family. Whether he was cooking for them, tasting a new tequila or skiing a black diamond, his love was infectious. The family is grateful for the love and support shown to Dan during this very difficult year.

Dan’s priority was always his family. His children, Tim and Dana, were his pride. With them he shared a life time of happy moments. He taught them the value of commitment, of adventure and of laughter. Everyday he was grateful for the adults they have become. They were his heart. Dan and Ellen shared the most amazing lives watching their families grow. It was a great joy to Dan when Tim joined him in his medical practice. When Tim’s family grew to include his wife, Lindsey, and their children, Hayes, Mac and Penn, the love grew, too. And with great pride, they watched Dana start her design career in NYC and then successfully bring her own firm to Durham, NC. As her family grew to include her husband, Dan, and their children, Nell and Annie, they were overwhelmed with love. The time we spent as as family are their most precious memories.

Dan is also survived by his siblings and their families; Bob, Steve, Nancy and Diane. Their twenty plus years of family reunions at Smith Mountain Lake are legendary. The traditions, the meals, the games, the love. It was always the week most looked forward to in the year.

The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to the CTICU at Cone Hospital for their kindness and expertise. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cone Heart and Vascular Patient Care Fund online at Conehealth.com/philanthropy, with special thanks to Dr. Tom Stuckey.

Rusty Lee

Dr. Murphy made all our lives better. His impact on Page athletics was measurable. Gone too soon.

************Check out this tribute to Dr. Murphy from Lindsey Braddock on Facebook…Lindsey a friend to all, and Dr. Murphy was an inspirational friend to her….**********

This man. Truly one of the best. Dr. Dan Murphy…words could never do you justice.

Not many people know how much of an impact “Papa Murph” has had on my life. I had my first real injury when I was in sixth grade. Dr. Murphy was the only one my parents would allow me to see. That injury and his care helped shape my career path. I always said “I want to be Dr. Murphy”. I was fortunate to shadow him in his busy clinic and in the operating room. He LOVED to teach. Once I got to college, I fell in love with Athletic Training and changed it to “I want to work for Dr. Murphy”. First job out of grad school, I reached my goal. My first day on the job, I was reintroduced to him and he gave me a big smile and a hug. I was so excited and even more excited when I found out he was the Team Physician for Page High School, where I would be the AT at.

Working with Dr. Murphy helped me grow so much as an athletic trainer. He had way more confidence in my abilities than I had in myself. He could easily take over the show during Friday Night Lights, but he always said “you don’t need me, I’m just here to watch the game and cheer these boys on”. You could always find him playing catch with a player or a coaches son before the game, or right down on the goal line waiting to motion the touchdown signal. He truly loved his Page Pirates.

Papa Murph treated me like one of his own. Just look at the first few pictures. I knew he loved me. He always told me to do what is best for me. He was a one of a kind man. Full of life and full of love. I am so blessed to have known him and learn from him. His family, friends, coworkers, patients, and so many others are hurting so deeply. Please pray for peace and comfort. Until we meet again…continue to watch over your Page Pirates. Cheers

Some of my favorite pictures with Dr. Murphy. Hands down, Page had the coolest team physician with his vans and backwards hat. He was full of life and loved to watch you all excel. Even after many of you graduated he always asked about you. He loved his Pirates ?? pic.twitter.com/7ZUxq1ttco — Pirates Sports Med (@PiratesSportMed) February 21, 2021