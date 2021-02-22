High School Football for this Friday and Thursday Night:Smith at Northwest Guilford has been moved to Thursday at 7pm/Southeast Guilford at Asheboro also on Thursday/Page at Dudley now on Thursday night
Here are our High School Football Games set for this Thursday and Friday nights…
Due to the threat of rain, Smith at Northwest Guilford has already been moved up to Thursday night at 7pm….
So, one game already moved to Thursday, because rain might be taking over on Friday night….Add this game to the ones that will be played on Thursday night:Southeast Guilford at Asheboro
One more game now set for Thursday night:Page at Dudley…Page will still be the home team….
Here is the Friday night lineup, and bear/keep in mind, others may decide to move to Thursday…Best bet would be moving to Thursday, because it looks like rain will be in here on both Friday and Saturday…..
Still on for Friday…(We are going with 7:30 kickoffs, until we hear different, and that might become the case, and then we will move the games up to 7pm)….
Western Guilford at Southern Guilford
Grimsley at Cox Mill, down in Concord
Davie County at Ragsdale
Eastern Guilford at Burlington Williams
Northern Guilford at McMichael
Eastern Alamance at Northeast Guilford
High Point Central at Southwest Guilford
High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews
And there you go, that’s your Guilford County high school football lineup for this week….Games still set for Friday, with the exception of the Smith at Northwest Guilford game, which has already been moved up to Thursday at 7pm….
Update said,
Southeast at Asheboro also moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday.
He ball said,
Andy when u and/or joe doing the all area squad selections and review?
VHUNT4 said,
Is it still only 100 fans allowed at games?
Witness said,
Dudley and Page varsity game has been moved to Thursday as well. It also has been moved to DUDLEY . Page will still be the home team
Andy Durham said,
There might be an All-Area Basketball Team coming out soon, but with football, Joe did a preview of some sorts last week at the HSXtra section of the N&R online…He also had a season-long look at the team schedules at HSXtra, but I tried to pull it up today, and I got the schedule from the WS Journal online, but Joe does the high school for that site too….
As the games get here on Thursday and Friday, there will be much on those games, here at this site too, much like Joe will have more too, at the N&R/WS Journal sites….
Trying to keep up with all of the football and basketball at the same time, is going to make this a very busy time for all of us….
