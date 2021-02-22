High School Football for this Friday and Thursday Night:Smith at Northwest Guilford has been moved to Thursday at 7pm/Southeast Guilford at Asheboro also on Thursday/Page at Dudley now on Thursday night

Here are our High School Football Games set for this Thursday and Friday nights…

Due to the threat of rain, Smith at Northwest Guilford has already been moved up to Thursday night at 7pm….

So, one game already moved to Thursday, because rain might be taking over on Friday night….Add this game to the ones that will be played on Thursday night:Southeast Guilford at Asheboro

One more game now set for Thursday night:Page at Dudley…Page will still be the home team….

Here is the Friday night lineup, and bear/keep in mind, others may decide to move to Thursday…Best bet would be moving to Thursday, because it looks like rain will be in here on both Friday and Saturday…..

Still on for Friday…(We are going with 7:30 kickoffs, until we hear different, and that might become the case, and then we will move the games up to 7pm)….

Western Guilford at Southern Guilford

Grimsley at Cox Mill, down in Concord

Davie County at Ragsdale

Eastern Guilford at Burlington Williams

Northern Guilford at McMichael

Eastern Alamance at Northeast Guilford

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford

High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews

And there you go, that’s your Guilford County high school football lineup for this week….Games still set for Friday, with the exception of the Smith at Northwest Guilford game, which has already been moved up to Thursday at 7pm….