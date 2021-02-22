Lauren Livingston Posts New Career-high in Greensboro College’ 63-55 Win over Averett

GREENSBORO, N.C.–Lauren Livingston scored 16 of her game- and career-high 24 points in the second half of Greensboro College’s 63-55 USA South Athletic Conference basketball win over visiting Averett University Sunday afternoon in Hanes Gym, 63-55. The freshman guard tallied nine points in the decisive third quarter, which helped the Pride (3-7, 3-7 USA South) complete a weekend sweep of the Cougars (4-8, 4-8 USA South).

Two days after pulling out a 68-64 win at Averett, Greensboro found itself down at halftime, 27-26, Sunday. The Pride started the second half with a 15-2 run behind six Livingston points and five from Kiara Johnson. Greensboro held Averett scoreless for the first four minutes of the third period and outscored the Cougars, 22-9, in the frame.

Destiny Timberlake’s (High Point, N.C./Andrews) steal and layup opened a 50-36 Greensboro lead 11 seconds into the final quarter but missed Pride free throws and five Averett three-pointers helped the Cougars recover. Camryn Lunsford’s three with 3:12 left in regulation pulled the guests to within 52-51, but the rally ended there as Greensboro’s Livingston and Briana Milton scored to boost the Pride’s lead back up to five with 1:45 remaining.

Livingston made 11-of-16 free throws and drained three threes in her third-straight 20-point outing. Milton finished with 12 points, three steals, and shared game-high honors with nine rebounds. Johnson and Karli Mason both scored seven points for the Pride. Timberlake had four points and nine rebounds off the bench, which helped Greensboro to a 51-38 rebounding edge.

Averett’s Lunsford tallied a team-high 13 points before fouling out. Demi Case and Lanie Bethel both scored 11 points off the bench. Jihnez Hutchinson paced the Cougars with nine boards.

Coach Heather Macy’s Pride hosts Pfeiffer University Friday (2/26) at 7:30 p.m. in another USA South contest.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones Greensboro College SID