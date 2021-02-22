Myers Brace Paces HPU MSOC Panthers to 4-0 Win Over Gardner-Webb

Site:High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 4, Gardner-Webb 0

Records: High Point (2-0), Gardner-Webb (1-1)

Next HPU Event: Wednesday, February 24st, — vs Wofford (High Point, N.C.)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s soccer team (2-0) picked up their first Big South win of the season as they defeated Gardner-Webb 4-0. MD Myers ended the day with a team-leading two goals on the night in the win. Sebastian Chalbaud scored a goal in his second straight game in a High Point uniform and also picked up an assist. Alex Abril also scored for the second straight game as he scored the fourth goal of the night.

“We were outstanding tonight I am incredibly proud of the guy, said Coach Zach Haines after the 4-0 victory over Gardner-Webb. “We knew Gardner-Webb was going to be a really tough opponent Tony does a fantastic job. I have a ton of respect for him and his program, his guys work hard and ask a lot of questions of you. They put a lot of pressure on you, they cover ground, they press and they are really good in transition. The first half was difficult we had to manage the game in a lot of moments with and without the ball. Overall, I thought we were well in control, we scored some great goals, we defended excellently our backline was really solid. All things considered, it was a great team performance against a team that is always picked top three or so in the Big South so we are thrilled to start the conference slate off with a win.”

Gardner-Webb had a great chance early in the game that came in the 24th minute of the contest as a shot attempt went slightly right as Holden Trent dove over towards it as it glided out of bounds. In the 29th minute, Josh Dubost headed a ball that was sent in off a corner from Alessandro Sobacchi, Dubost’s attempt was deflected by the goalkeeper when Myers appeared in the box and finished it for the first goal of the contest, 1-0 in the 29th minute to put the Panthers up.

In the 36th minute, Calbaud was fouled in the box with the ball and drew a penalty kick opportunity. The junior transfer nailed the penalty kick and put the Purple and White up 2-0 applying further pressure on the Runnin’ Bulldogs late in the first half.

The Panthers ended the first half with nine-shot, four on goal and Trent recorded one save.

HPU found another goal off of a set piece in the second half as Sobacchi facilitated his second goal of the day Myers put away his second goal of the day as he finished a goal that again bounced around in the box after a Karson Kendall attempt. On both of Myers’s goals on the night he was assisted by defenders, Dubost on his first and Kendall on his second. The Panthers secured the victory in the 86th minute when Trent kicked a ball out to Dubost who sent it up to Abril who passed it over to Chalbaud and he sent it right back through to Abril who drove to the goal and finished for the fourth panther goal of the day. It was a true team goal as four Panthers helped the ball go the length of the field in the scoring effort.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season with the 4-0 win over Gardner-Webb. HPU has jumped out to a 1-0 record in the Big South after the conference-opening victory.

UP NEXT: The Panthers welcome Wofford on Wednesday night for a newly scheduled home contest against the Terriers on Feb. 24th at 6:00 PM. The non-conference contest against Wofford will be streamed on ESPN+.