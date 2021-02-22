Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 2/22-2/26/2021:Football Friday at Asheboro HS

02/22/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM Page High School SEHS Stadium

02/23/21 Tuesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM TBA 1st Round State Playoff’s

02/24/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS

02/25/21 Thursday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM TBA 2nd Round of the State Playoffs

02/25/21 Thursday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School SE Soccer Facility
02/25/21 Thursday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Alamance High School
02/25/21 Thursday Football JV Men’s H 7:00PM Asheboro High School SEHS Stadium

02/26/21 Friday Football V Men’s A 7:00 PM Asheboro High School
02/26/21 Friday Cheerleading V Women’s A 7:00 PM Asheboro High

