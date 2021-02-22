William Beyer Tallies Eight Goals in Greensboro College Men’s Lacrosse Victory over Birmingham Southern

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College’s William Beyer (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) notched a new-career high eight goals as the Pride claimed a Sunday afternoon victory over Birmingham Southern College, 19-10.

Beyer scored three goals in the first half, including a goal on the man advantage at the 9:14 mark of the second quarter off a feed from Davis Miller. It was the second time the tandem partnered together to extend the Pride’s lead. Beyer caught fire in the seven minutes of the contest to account for his final three goals of the game. Greensboro countered a man-advantage attack from the Panthers after a Christopher Stallings save. Miller rushed into the Pride’s offensive box and fed Beyer on the left side to score the goal down one man at the 6:15 mark of the fourth quarter. Beyer continued his special-teams work 1:19 later as he received a Michael Halladay pass on the man-up for his seventh goal. Beyer’s last goal came after a faceoff win from Chase Henderson. Henderson’s pass went quickly to Beyer at the 3:24 mark of the period for the exclamation point on the Pride’s win.

Beyer added an assist to his eight-goal effort. Miller tallied a goal and six assists with three ground balls. Spencer Kontoulas (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) added three goals and an assist, scoring two third-quarter unassisted goals. Austin Abourjilie added four goals and a caused turnover as three of his goals came in the first 31 minutes of the contest. Henderson added eight ground balls while winning 17-of-24 faceoffs.

Robert Marquet tallied three goals and an assist for Birmingham Southern. Reid Harrison added a goal and three assists.

Stallings (2-0) earned the win for the Pride in net, tallying 18 saves. Luke Fajack took the loss, though exited ten minutes into the contest due to injury. Max Downs stopped nine shots for the Panthers.

The Pride returns to the field Wednesday, hosting Ferrum College for a 3 p.m. contest on Pride Field.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones Greensboro College SID