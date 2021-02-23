CAA Announces Changes To Elon’s Men’s Basketball Schedule
Elon, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that Elon University men’s basketball will travel to Wilmington, N.C. this Saturday, Feb. 27, for a road matchup with UNCW. That game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The Phoenix, who was originally slated to take on Hofstra at home this weekend, had both contests cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols within the Hofstra program.
Please continue to check elonphoenix.com for more updates regarding scheduling.
