CAA Announces Changes To Elon’s Men’s Basketball Schedule

Elon, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that Elon University men’s basketball will travel to Wilmington, N.C. this Saturday, Feb. 27, for a road matchup with UNCW. That game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The Phoenix, who was originally slated to take on Hofstra at home this weekend, had both contests cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols within the Hofstra program.

