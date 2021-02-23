Elon’s Kiser Named CAA Softball Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Freshman Grace Kiser of the Elon University softball team was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Kiser batted .500 (2-of-4) with a pair of home runs, six RBI while scoring four runs in the Phoenix’s season-opening 17-1 win over Rhode Island on Feb. 14. Kiser became the first Elon rookie since Megan White in 2019 to have a multi-homer game while also helping Elon post its highest run total on Opening Day since 2016 versus Winthrop.

Elon is scheduled to be back on the diamond tomorrow, Feb. 24, with a visit to local Triad rival North Carolina A&T. That contest is slated for a 3 p.m. start time.