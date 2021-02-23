Florida Atlantic Freshman hits TWO Grand Slams in ONE Inning

Posted by Don Moore on February 23, 2021 at 10:40 am under College, Video | Be the First to Comment

At his first time at bat FAU Catcher hits a grand slam. Then he comes up to bat again, in the same inning and he does it again!

USA Today story.

