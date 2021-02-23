Game Report on Eastern Guilford-East Wake Boys Basketball:Last-Second shot for the Game-Winner will not go down for EG Wildcats

The game-winner was within reach, but for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats, the shot would not go down for the men, and they can not get the win, in Round One of the NCHSAA boys basketball playoffs…The ‘Cats were clawing back, but the ball would not stay in the rack, and looking back at the overall attack, EG falls 63-62, to East Wake, on Tuesday night in Gibsonville…

Final:East Wake 63, Eastern Guilford 62

EG(10-2)/EW(13-2)

EG Scoring:Kadyn Dawkins 20 points, Kamell Smith 16 pts., Lawson 9, Ford 7, Lundy 4, Blackstock 2, Womack 2