Game Report on NC Leadership Academy-Millennium Charter Boys Soccer:Nine-Nil and NCLA gets Shout Out for their Solid Shutout Victory
NC Leadership Academy 9, Millennium Charter 0
1st 2nd Final Millennium Charter 0 0 0 NC Leadership Academy 8 1 9
NCLA:
Troy Shoemaker 2 Goals
David Truhe 2 Goals , 1 Assists
William Lee 2 Goals, 1 Assists
Wen-shin Lee 1 Goal
Brandon Mendoza 1 Goal
Grayson Bright 1 Goal
Cade Shoemaker 1 Assists
Jackson Shaw 1 Assists
Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy
