Game Report on NC Leadership Academy-Millennium Charter Boys Soccer:Nine-Nil and NCLA gets Shout Out for their Solid Shutout Victory

Posted by Press Release on February 23, 2021 at 11:59 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

NC Leadership Academy 9, Millennium Charter 0

                           1st      2nd      Final
Millennium Charter         0        0          0
NC Leadership Academy      8        1          9

NCLA:
Troy Shoemaker 2 Goals
David Truhe 2 Goals , 1 Assists
William Lee 2 Goals, 1 Assists
Wen-shin Lee 1 Goal
Brandon Mendoza 1 Goal
Grayson Bright 1 Goal
Cade Shoemaker 1 Assists
Jackson Shaw 1 Assists

Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
The North Carolina Leadership Academy

