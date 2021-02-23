Game Report on North Davidson-Bunker Hill Girls Basketball:ND runs into “Battle of Bunker Hill”, and the Bunker Hill is too tough to climb
Bunker Hill 58, North Davidson 50
ND Q1: 18 Q2: 6 Q3: 11 Q4: 15 BH Q1: 13 Q2: 18 Q3: 14 Q4: 13
ND Scoring
Lettie Michael 19
Emily Hege 17
Courtney McMillan 9
Cassidy Brinkley 4
Maddy Altiers 1
BH Scoring
Addison Wray 18
Olivia Ellis 15
Faith Isenhour 13
Camryn Bryant 6
Damireona Burch 6
Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
North Davidson High School
