Game Report on North Davidson-East Lincoln Boys Basketball:ND Knights ride Dalton, Jenkins, Everhart, and Green to Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs

North Davidson 62, East Lincoln 59

East Lincoln         13  16  12  18  59
North Davidson        7  18  16  21  62

East Lincoln 11-4 (11-3) South Fork Athletic 2A Conference

North Davidson 13-0 (9-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

East Lincoln Scoring:
Logan Craig-18
Nyck Clarke-16
Jones-8
Bean-6
Glezen-6
Mizzell-3
Clark-2

North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-17
Tedric Jenkins-13
Mason Everhart-12
Darain Green-10
Moore-8
Shoaf-2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School

