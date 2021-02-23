Game Report on North Davidson-East Lincoln Boys Basketball:ND Knights ride Dalton, Jenkins, Everhart, and Green to Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs
North Davidson 62, East Lincoln 59
East Lincoln 13 16 12 18 59 North Davidson 7 18 16 21 62
East Lincoln 11-4 (11-3) South Fork Athletic 2A Conference
North Davidson 13-0 (9-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
East Lincoln Scoring:
Logan Craig-18
Nyck Clarke-16
Jones-8
Bean-6
Glezen-6
Mizzell-3
Clark-2
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-17
Tedric Jenkins-13
Mason Everhart-12
Darain Green-10
Moore-8
Shoaf-2
