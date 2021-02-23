Game Report on Northern Guilford-East Chapel Hill Boys Basketball:NG Nighthawks roll on the road with Hodge, Whitley, and Helms really knowing their role

Northern Guilford 77, East Chapel Hill 44

Northern: 29,27,12 ,9=77
East Chapel Hill: 10, 7,11,16=44

Northern
N Hodge: 16
N Whitley: 15
J Helms: 15
S Wenger: 8
V Bolyard: 6
K Ryan: 3
L Tabler: 3
B Evans: 3
B Vail: 2
S Emerick: 2
C Howell: 2
O Griffith: 2

East Chapel Hill
W Tyndall: 18
J Meltzer: 9
E Aycock: 6
C Stanley: 5
N Stone: 4
I Stryon: 2

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball

