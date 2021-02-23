Game Report on Northern Guilford-East Chapel Hill Boys Basketball:NG Nighthawks roll on the road with Hodge, Whitley, and Helms really knowing their role
Northern Guilford 77, East Chapel Hill 44
Northern: 29,27,12 ,9=77
East Chapel Hill: 10, 7,11,16=44
Northern
N Hodge: 16
N Whitley: 15
J Helms: 15
S Wenger: 8
V Bolyard: 6
K Ryan: 3
L Tabler: 3
B Evans: 3
B Vail: 2
S Emerick: 2
C Howell: 2
O Griffith: 2
East Chapel Hill
W Tyndall: 18
J Meltzer: 9
E Aycock: 6
C Stanley: 5
N Stone: 4
I Stryon: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.