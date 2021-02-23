Game Report on Ragsdale-East Forsyth Girls Basketball:EF Eagles get Long, Simes and Galloway going and now face Charlotte Independence in next round of playoffs
Final Score:East Forsyth 53 (12-1), Ragsdale 48 (11-4)
1st quarter: Ragsdale 17 E F 21, Half: Ragsdale 29 E F 31, 3rd quarter: Ragsdale 35 E F 40
Ragsdale: Mya Patrick 13, Christian Atwater 11, Victoria Boddie 10, Kat Maros 8, Alyssa Bradford 4, Erin Mackie 2
E Forsyth: L Simes 14, D Long 14, M Galloway 13, T Rooks 5, K N’diaye 4, J Hoover 3
Courtesy of Ragsdale Tigers assistant girls basketball, coach Cliff Jackson
