Greensboro College’s Angela Niles Captures USA South Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week Honors

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College Women’s Soccer senior forward Angela Niles collected USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Athlete of the Week honors as announced by the conference earlier this afternoon.

Niles notched two goals in the Pride’s 2-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan College in a USA South matchup Sunday afternoon. After Niles fired a shot wide in the sixth minute, she capitalized on her next opportunity Logan Schnabl fed Niles the ball, booting it into the net for the Pride’s first goal in the seventh minute. Niles didn’t waste time getting her second goal in the second half. After a high shot in the 49th minute, Niles quickly received a second opportunity and cashed in on an unassisted goal in the 50th minute.

Niles currently boasts three goals on the season, netting a goal in the February 13th matchup against William Peace University for the Pride’s first conference win of the season. She currently holds both of the Pride’s game-winning goals this season while taking a team-leading 12 shots with seven shots-on-goal.

Greensboro currently holds a 2-0 overall record, both wins coming in conference play, in the team’s abbreviated Spring season. Niles is the second Pride athlete to earn Athlete of the Week honors with fellow senior forward Alexis Chase earning the honors last week.

Coach Jordan May’s Pride returns to the pitch this Saturday, hosting Averett University for a 1 p.m. USA South contest on Pride Field.

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Soccer