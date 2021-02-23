Greensboro College’s Cheyanne Cox Claims USA South Softball Pitcher of the Week Honors

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College pitcher Cheyanne Cox (Burlington, N.C./Southern Alamance) was announced this afternoon as the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Softball Pitcher of the Week.

The junior struck out nine batters, three shy of her career-high while walking three in the first contest of a doubleheader against the University of Lynchburg Sunday afternoon. Cox faced five batters higher than the minimum in her effort in game one. Lynchburg runners only reached second base four times in her complete-game outing while reaching third base only one time. Facing a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth inning, she was able to induce a lineout to second base to get out of the jam. Cox faced the minimum in four innings in her second start of the season.

Cox currently stands 1-1 on the season with a 2.92 earned-run average and 12 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .267 against the junior as she has thrown 12 total innings thus far on the season.

The Pride rebounded from a doubleheader sweep at Emory & Henry eight days ago to take two games from Lynchburg. The Pride claimed game one, 7-0, and won the nightcap, 9-3.

The Pride returns to the field Saturday, traveling to USA South member William Peace University for a 1 p.m. non-conference doubleheader.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College SID