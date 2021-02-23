Greensboro College’s Cole Cooper Wins USA South Baseball Pitcher of the Week Honors

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College pitcher Cole Cooper was announced as this week’s USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Baseball Pitcher of the Week by the league earlier this afternoon.

The junior hurler for the Pride threw a complete-game shutout Sunday afternoon at home against the University of Lynchburg to earn the three-game weekend series victory over the Hornets. Cooper struck out five batters and surrendered only three hits in the afternoon contest as he pitched the longest outing of his career. Cooper only faced four situations with runners on second base throughout the contest and never had a Hornets batter reach third base the entire afternoon. Cooper faced the minimum in four of the nine innings against the Hornets.

Cooper started his third game of his Greensboro career Sunday afternoon. The right-handed pitcher is coming off a two-start season where he struck out ten batters in 17 and two-third innings after being used exclusively out of the bullpen in 2019.

The Pride started off 2021 winning two of three contests against Lynchburg in the weekend series and split a Saturday season-opening doubleheader at Asheboro’s McCrary Park, home of the Coastal Plain League’s Asheboro Copperheads. Greensboro comes off a 10-8 pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Coach Avery Booker’s Pride returns to the diamond Friday, traveling to USA South member Pfeiffer University for a 4 p.m. non-conference doubleheader.

Courtesy of Greensboro College Sports Information Director Bryan Jones