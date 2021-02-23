Greensboro College’s William Beyer Named USA South Men’s Lacrosse Athlete of the Week

ROME, Ga.—Greensboro College’s William Beyer (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford) was named Athlete of the Week in the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) by the conference office this afternoon.

Beyer comes off a stellar eight-goal performance against Birmingham Southern Sunday afternoon. Beyer scored three goals in the first half, including a goal on the man advantage at the 9:14 mark of the second quarter off a feed from Davis Miller. It was the second time the tandem partnered together to extend the Pride’s lead.

Beyer caught fire in the last seven minutes of the contest to account for his final three goals of the game. Greensboro countered a man-advantage attack from the Panthers after Christopher Stallings save. Miller rushed into the Pride’s offensive box and fed Beyer on the left side to score the goal down one man at the 6:15 mark of the fourth quarter. Beyer continued his special-teams work 1:19 later as he received a Michael Halladay pass on the man-up for his seventh goal. Beyer’s last goal came after a faceoff win from Chase Henderson ten seconds after the previous Pride goal to seal Beyer’s eight-goal performance.

The COVID-waiver freshman added two assists, three ground balls, and a caused turnover to his eight-goal afternoon. Beyer also posted a five-goal effort against Oglethrope on Feb. 13 in an effort where he tallied four ground balls and a caused turnover. He boasts a season-total 13 goals on 16 shots with only one shot being saved by an opposing goalkeeper.

Beyer and the Pride (2-0) look to extend their perfect season Wednesday afternoon when they host Ferrum College for a 3 p.m. contest on Pride Field.

### WE ARE 1 PRIDE ###

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College SID