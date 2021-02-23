High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 2/23/2021:Big Senior Night for Piedmont Classical School in win over BCS/Southeast Guilford Girls with BIG upset win on the road and many more scores

HS Basketball Tonight Finals from the Playoffs:

Piedmont Classical School boys 82, Bethany Community School 35

Listen back to this game now at GreensboroSports Radio…

PCS (22-10)/BCS(10-15)…Piedmont Classical School moves on to their State Tournament Semifinals on Friday, in Winston-Salem…

End of 1st Q:PCS 13, BCS 6…Halftime:PCS 46, PCS 11…End of 3rd Q:PCS 69, BCS 27…Final:PCS 82, BCS 35

PCS scoring:Lamont McNeil 15 points, Dreshawn Brown 12 points, Wesley Silver 10 points, Caleb Farrish 10 points, Julius Harrison 9, Brent Rendleman 7 pts., Ashton Gainey 6, Adam Vincent 5, Noah Clark 4, Jondale Stanley 2

BCS scoring:Jamil Jeter 9 points, Jackson Sellars 8, Mason McDow 5, Jayden Lee 4, Graham Crouch 3, Jatavious Brim 2, Jake Wilson 2, Amani Miller 2

Page boys 53, Glenn 42

Page(13-2)/Glenn(9-3)

Slow-paced game and not a ton of early action from Glenn, but the slow Glenn pace, had Page playing at the same slower pace as Glenn, and Page could not get a running game going…Page at WS Reynolds on Thursday night…Hoping for a 7pm game, but Reynolds would rather start at 6pm…

Northern Guilford boys 77, East Chapel Hill 44

NG(15-0)/ECH(8-6)

Southeast Guilford girls 55, Rocky Mount 50

SEG(7-5)/RM(10-1)

**********Sydney Roberts with 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds for SE girls!**********

Panther Creek boys 77, Grimsley 55

PC13-1)/GHS(10-2)

East Forsyth girls 53, Ragsdale 48

EF(13-1)/RHS(11-4)

East Wake Boys 63, Eastern Guilford 62

EW(13-2)/EG(10-1)

Charlotte Catholic girls 62, Dudley 56

Dudley(11-1)/CC(11-3)

Enka girls 58, Southwest Guilford 45

SWG(8-3)/Enka(14-1)

Crest boys 75, Dudley 62

Dudley(7-6)/Crest(14-1)

DH Conley girls 74, Northern Guilford 67

DHC(12-0)/NG)12-2)

Charlotte Independence girls 62, Northwest Guilford 49

NWG(12-2)/Independence(6-2)

NCISAA:

State Tournament Semifinals

Concord Academy girls 65, High Point Christian Academy 58

HPCA(22-3)/CA(17-2)

Cannon School girls 58, Greensboro Day School 40

GDS(18-6)/Cannon(19-5)

Asheville Christian boys 51, High Point Christian Academy 44

HPCA(16-10)/ASHE)10-16)

Cannon School boys 82, Greensboro Day School 78

GDS(24-6)/Cannon(26-5)

Triad Math & Science girls take the win 63-20 over Triad Baptist Christian Academy in 1st round of State Playoffs.

Courtesy of Marlisa Lewis-Team Assistant

North Davidson boys 62, East Lincoln 59

Bunker Hill girls 58, North Davidson 50