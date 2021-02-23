High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 2/23/2021:Big Senior Night for Piedmont Classical School in win over BCS/Southeast Guilford Girls with BIG upset win on the road and many more scores
HS Basketball Tonight Finals from the Playoffs:
Piedmont Classical School boys 82, Bethany Community School 35
PCS (22-10)/BCS(10-15)…Piedmont Classical School moves on to their State Tournament Semifinals on Friday, in Winston-Salem…
End of 1st Q:PCS 13, BCS 6…Halftime:PCS 46, PCS 11…End of 3rd Q:PCS 69, BCS 27…Final:PCS 82, BCS 35
PCS scoring:Lamont McNeil 15 points, Dreshawn Brown 12 points, Wesley Silver 10 points, Caleb Farrish 10 points, Julius Harrison 9, Brent Rendleman 7 pts., Ashton Gainey 6, Adam Vincent 5, Noah Clark 4, Jondale Stanley 2
BCS scoring:Jamil Jeter 9 points, Jackson Sellars 8, Mason McDow 5, Jayden Lee 4, Graham Crouch 3, Jatavious Brim 2, Jake Wilson 2, Amani Miller 2
Page boys 53, Glenn 42
Page(13-2)/Glenn(9-3)
Slow-paced game and not a ton of early action from Glenn, but the slow Glenn pace, had Page playing at the same slower pace as Glenn, and Page could not get a running game going…Page at WS Reynolds on Thursday night…Hoping for a 7pm game, but Reynolds would rather start at 6pm…
Northern Guilford boys 77, East Chapel Hill 44
NG(15-0)/ECH(8-6)
Southeast Guilford girls 55, Rocky Mount 50
SEG(7-5)/RM(10-1)
**********Sydney Roberts with 25 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds for SE girls!**********
Panther Creek boys 77, Grimsley 55
PC13-1)/GHS(10-2)
East Forsyth girls 53, Ragsdale 48
EF(13-1)/RHS(11-4)
East Wake Boys 63, Eastern Guilford 62
EW(13-2)/EG(10-1)
Charlotte Catholic girls 62, Dudley 56
Dudley(11-1)/CC(11-3)
Enka girls 58, Southwest Guilford 45
SWG(8-3)/Enka(14-1)
Crest boys 75, Dudley 62
Dudley(7-6)/Crest(14-1)
DH Conley girls 74, Northern Guilford 67
DHC(12-0)/NG)12-2)
Charlotte Independence girls 62, Northwest Guilford 49
NWG(12-2)/Independence(6-2)
NCISAA:
State Tournament Semifinals
Concord Academy girls 65, High Point Christian Academy 58
HPCA(22-3)/CA(17-2)
Cannon School girls 58, Greensboro Day School 40
GDS(18-6)/Cannon(19-5)
Asheville Christian boys 51, High Point Christian Academy 44
HPCA(16-10)/ASHE)10-16)
Cannon School boys 82, Greensboro Day School 78
GDS(24-6)/Cannon(26-5)
Triad Math & Science girls take the win 63-20 over Triad Baptist Christian Academy in 1st round of State Playoffs.
Courtesy of Marlisa Lewis-Team Assistant
North Davidson boys 62, East Lincoln 59
Bunker Hill girls 58, North Davidson 50
FalconFan said,
PERRY N. SAUNDERS said,
If I was a betting man, I would have loss the Ranch and Car tonight. I wouldn’t have predicted that Northwest, Dudley, Ragsdale, Southwest & Northern Girls would have been bounced in the 1st Rd, but Southeast would head down East and beat a 10-0 Rocky Mount Team. Then Eastern, Dudley, Grimsley, GDS Boys in the 1st too. Only Page, Northern Boys and SE Girls. Not a good night for Guilford Schools , WOW!!! Congrats to the remaining Schools left!! SMDH!!! I watched many of these games on NFHS NETWORK! Glad they have this!!
Andy Durham said,
Girls Varsity Lacrosse
Northwest Guilford High School: 20, Grimsley High School: 1
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 2, Page High School: 2
Boys Varsity Soccer
Page High School: 2, Grimsley High School: 2
Coach said,
Wow is the talent in Charlotte that much better, really shocked Dudley and NW Guilford girls loss yesterday
