High School Basketball Tonight with Playoffs going on for many of our area high schools:Bethany Community School at Piedmont Classical School playing on GreensboroSports Radio

High School Basketball for tonight/February 23, 2021….

State Playoffs:Bethany Community School(9-14) at Piedmont Classical School(18-8) 6pm and the game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…We will be at the Piedmont Classical School for their Round One game of their state playoffs, with PCS hosting Bethany Community School, out of Summerfield, and the pregame will be coming up at 5:45 on GreensboroSports Radio…High School basketball tonight on GreensboroSports Radio….

Boys NCHSAA Round One Playoffs:

3-A

East

#9 East Wake(12-2) at #8 Eastern Guilford(10-1)…7pm

#10 Northern Guilford(14-0) at #7 East Chapel Hill(8-5)…7pm

West

#13 Dudley(7-5) at #4 Boiling Springs Crest(13-1)…7pm

4-A

West

#11 Grimsley(10-2) at #6 Panther Creek(12-1)…7pm

#12 Kernersville Glenn(9-2) at #5 Page(12-2)…7pm

Girls NCHSAA Round One Playoffs:

3-A

East

#11 Southeast Guilford(6-5) at #6 Rocky Mount(10-0)…7pm

#!5 Northern Guilford(12-1) at #2 DH Conley(11-0)…7pm

West

#10 Charlotte Catholic(10-3) at #7 Dudley(11-0)…7pm

#15 Southwest Guilford(8-2) at #2 Enka(13-1)…7pm

4-A

West

#12 Charlotte Independence(5-2) at #5 Northwest Guilford(12-1)…6pm

#13 Ragsdale(11-3) at #4 East Forsyth(12-1)…7pm

NCISAA State Tournament Semifinals:

Boys

3-A

Asheville Christian(9-16) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(16-9)…7pm

4-A

#3 Cannon School(25-5) at #1 Greensboro Day School(24-5)…5:30pm

Girls

3-A

#2 Concord Academy(16-2) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(22-2)…5pm

4-A

#3 Greensboro Day(18-5) School at #1 Cannon School(16-5)…5:30pm