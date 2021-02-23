High School Basketball Tonight with Playoffs going on for many of our area high schools:Bethany Community School at Piedmont Classical School playing on GreensboroSports Radio
High School Basketball for tonight/February 23, 2021….
State Playoffs:Bethany Community School(9-14) at Piedmont Classical School(18-8) 6pm
Boys NCHSAA Round One Playoffs:
3-A
East
#9 East Wake(12-2) at #8 Eastern Guilford(10-1)…7pm
#10 Northern Guilford(14-0) at #7 East Chapel Hill(8-5)…7pm
West
#13 Dudley(7-5) at #4 Boiling Springs Crest(13-1)…7pm
4-A
West
#11 Grimsley(10-2) at #6 Panther Creek(12-1)…7pm
#12 Kernersville Glenn(9-2) at #5 Page(12-2)…7pm
Girls NCHSAA Round One Playoffs:
3-A
East
#11 Southeast Guilford(6-5) at #6 Rocky Mount(10-0)…7pm
#!5 Northern Guilford(12-1) at #2 DH Conley(11-0)…7pm
West
#10 Charlotte Catholic(10-3) at #7 Dudley(11-0)…7pm
#15 Southwest Guilford(8-2) at #2 Enka(13-1)…7pm
4-A
West
#12 Charlotte Independence(5-2) at #5 Northwest Guilford(12-1)…6pm
#13 Ragsdale(11-3) at #4 East Forsyth(12-1)…7pm
NCISAA State Tournament Semifinals:
Boys
3-A
Asheville Christian(9-16) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(16-9)…7pm
4-A
#3 Cannon School(25-5) at #1 Greensboro Day School(24-5)…5:30pm
Girls
3-A
#2 Concord Academy(16-2) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(22-2)…5pm
4-A
#3 Greensboro Day(18-5) School at #1 Cannon School(16-5)…5:30pm
