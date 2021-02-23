Shining Light Academy Teams win NCCSA 1A State Titles

CLICK HERE for photos…CLICK HERE for photos…CLICK HERE for photos…CLICK HERE for photos…CLICK HERE for photos…

On Friday, February 19 Shining Light Academy JV Boys would face conference foe Cornerstone Christian from Fayetteville in the NCCSA State Championship game. The two teams have split in the regular season. This would be the rubber match for the State Title. Cornerstone came out firing and took an early lead after the first quarter. Shining Light would bounce back and regain control of the game for most of it. Cornerstone would have one last run that would eventually be overcome and the Knights would hold off Cornerstone. The Knights would again finish the game with 4 players due to foul trouble. Leading the Knights in scoring was Cyncere Carver with 19 points. Cayden Martin added 17 and Jacques Dalton chipped in 10 respectively.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 17 8 11 17 53 SHINING LIGHT 15 13 11 20 59

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN – JOSEPH LEMMON 24, NOAH CROWE 10, WILLIAM OLLIS 10, JAYLEN BENNETT 9

SHINING LIGHT (14-6/3-1) – CYNSERE CARVER 19, CAYDEN MARTIN 17, JACQUES DALTON 10, MICAH MCCORKLE 9, JOSHUA JOHNSON 4

In the Varsity Girls game, the Knights would face off with Woodland Baptist from Winston Salem. The Lady Knights would win this game big 61-37. The Lady Knights were led by Senior Joy Cone and Junior Ella Smith both scoring 22 points. Joy Cone was also selected as All State. Ella Smith and Jayla Massey were selected All-Region.

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL WOODLAND BAPTIST 9 10 5 13 37 SHINING LIGHT 15 16 18 12 61

WOODLAND BAPTIST – KADY GUY 14, TAYLOR HENLEY 14, CARLY WESTMORELAND 3, BRAYLAN THARRINGTON 2, CHLOE WESTMORELAND 2, JASMINE MACHADO 2,

SHINING LIGHT (12-2/2-0) – JOY CONE 22, ELLA SMITH 22, JAYLA MASSEY 9, KAYLEIGH FIEDLER 6, GABRIELA PARRA 2

The varsity boys game ended up being a nail biter late. Shining Light came out and would push out to a double digit lead but Tabernacle would close the game to 2 point deficit late in the 4th quarter before the Knights would solidify the game. Leading the Knights were a pair of juniors Nasir Gibbs with 31 points and Will Rhodes would add 26 points. Nasir & Will were both selected as All State and Josh Mebane and Canon Roberts earned All-Region.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 13 16 18 20 67 SHINING LIGHT 21 18 18 17 74

TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN – JAMIEN LITTLE 27, ISAIAH LITTLEJOHN 17, CAMDEN JAMES 13, MARK HALL 6, JORDAN LINEBERGER 4

SHINING LIGHT (11-12/3-0) – NASIR GIBBS 31, WILL RHODES 26, JOSH MEBANE 7, CANON ROBERTS 6, ALEX HOGSETT 2, TJ CORBIN 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy