Troy Aikman shows up for Deion Sanders’ coaching debut at Jackson State

from www.yardbarker.com:

Troy Aikman surprised Deion Sanders before Jackson State coaching debut

Deion Sanders made his much-anticipated debut as head coach of the Jackson State football team on Sunday. Before the matchup against the Edward Waters Tigers, he received a surprise.

Troy Aikman, Sanders’ former Dallas Cowboys teammate, surprised him on the field with a hug and conversation before kickoff. He received a COVID-19 test before heading down to the field.

Aikman surprised his former teammate @DeionSanders in pregame warmups ahead of coaching his first college football game. Dallas Cowboys all grown up. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/u8r39jGEqO — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) February 21, 2021

Aikman and Sanders were teammates from 1995-99, and they won the 1995 Super Bowl.

Sanders’ JSU debut went pretty well, too. The Tigers won 53-0.