Elon Softball Holds Off North Carolina A&T, 8-5

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Elon University softball team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 8-5 victory over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Aggie Softball Complex. The victory was the eighth straight that the Phoenix posted over its longtime Triad rival N.C. A&T, who moved to 0-5.

BOX SCORE

At the Plate

The Phoenix had 12 hits at the plate on the day and four players record multi-hit efforts. Rookie Mekayla Frazier went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI while Ally Repko (2-for-3), Carley Davis (2-for-2) and Rebecca Murray (2-for-5) also had a couple of base knocks.

In the Circle

Kenna Quinn earned the win in relief for the Phoenix, moving to 2-0 on the season. The Boiling Springs, S.C., native pitched 3.2 hitless frames and struck out two batters. Alexa Nemeth started for the maroon and gold and went 3.0 innings with four hits and one run allowed along with three fanned batters.

The Rundown

Both teams were deadlocked at one-all after the first inning. The Phoenix plated its run in its top half of the frame off a bases-loaded walk, but the Aggies tied the contest in its home half on an RBI single.

The Phoenix retook the lead in the top of the second off the bat of Frazier. The freshman connected on a one-out solo home run on a 3-2 offering to put the Phoenix in front 2-1. Elon loaded the bases later in the inning with two outs, but was unable to bring anyone else across the dish.

Elon extended its lead with a four-run top of the third. After Carley Davis and Bella Devesa reached on a single and a walk, respectively, Frazier drove them both home on a triple to right center to put Elon ahead 4-1. A pair of RBI singles by Murray and Repko finalized the third inning damage as the Phoenix expanded its advantage to 6-1.

Elon scored two more runs in its half of the fourth and looked in control of the contest. N.C. A&T however responded with a four-run output in its home half of the frame to make it a three-run game, 8-5, with the bases loaded with only one out.

Quinn was then summoned from the bullpen and was able to finagle her way our the fourth by retiring the final two batters of the frame. With the fifth-year player keeping things under wraps in the circle, Elon was able to hold off the Aggies for the 8-5 win.

Notes

• Elon improved to 46-10 all-time over North Carolina A&T and has won 15 of the last 16 contests.

• Today’s win was the 799th in program history during its fastpitch era (since 1990).

On Deck

Elon travels to Clemson this weekend, Feb. 27-28, for a three-game set versus the Tigers at McWhorter Stadium.