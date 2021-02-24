Elon Women’s Tennis Junior Victoria Saldh Earn CAA Player of the Week Honors

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis junior Victoria Saldh has been named the CAA Player of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Saldh collected the honor after helping lead the Phoenix to a victory over Campbell (5-2) for the first time in program history. Against Campbell, Saldh defeated Rhona Cook in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to earn her team-leading fifth singles win of the season.

This season, Saldh is off to a 5-1 start in singles play, including a 2-0 record in the No. 1 slot. She becomes the first Phoenix player to earn a CAA weekly honor this season.

Elon returns to action tomorrow, Feb. 25, when it travels to Clinton, S.C. for a 2 p.m. matchup with Presbyterian.