Game Report on Page-Grimsley Boys Soccer:2-2 Tie, between Pirates and Whirlies

Final Boys Soccer, 2-2 TIE with Grimsley vs. Page…..

1st 2nd OT Page 2 0 0- 2 Grimsley 1 1 0- 2

Page and Grimsley tied 2-2 in a Metro 4A Conference match last night Marion Kirby Stadium.

Page’s goals were scored by Charlie Jones and Remy Adamson while Jovan Bopp and Aidan Friedland scored for Grimsley.

Page led 2-1 at the half and Grimsley tied it about midway through the 2nd half.

There were two 10 minute overtimes played but neither team could score.

Grimsley (4-2-2, 1-1-1) is at Ragsdale tonight at 7:00 while Page (3-1-2, 2-0-1) is at home on Thursday and celebrating Senior Night.