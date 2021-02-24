Game Report on Page-Grimsley Boys Soccer:2-2 Tie, between Pirates and Whirlies
Final Boys Soccer, 2-2 TIE with Grimsley vs. Page…..
1st 2nd OT Page 2 0 0- 2 Grimsley 1 1 0- 2
Page and Grimsley tied 2-2 in a Metro 4A Conference match last night Marion Kirby Stadium.
Page’s goals were scored by Charlie Jones and Remy Adamson while Jovan Bopp and Aidan Friedland scored for Grimsley.
Page led 2-1 at the half and Grimsley tied it about midway through the 2nd half.
There were two 10 minute overtimes played but neither team could score.
Grimsley (4-2-2, 1-1-1) is at Ragsdale tonight at 7:00 while Page (3-1-2, 2-0-1) is at home on Thursday and celebrating Senior Night.
