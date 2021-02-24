HiToms & Mickey Truck Body Announce High School Football Classic

HIGH POINT, NC – Mickey Truck Bodies has teamed up with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms to establish the 2021 Triad Kick-Off Classic, a preseason showcase event featuring four games between eight area high school football programs.

Participating in the inaugural event are local powerhouses: High Point Central, Southwest Guilford, Randleman, North Davidson, Oak Grove, Thomasville, Ledford and Wheatmore. Mickey Truck Bodies is the exclusive sponsor of the event.

“We are thrilled to partner with the HiToms and our local educators to provide an exciting and unique athletic experience for our community’s future leaders,” Mickey Truck Bodies Executive Chairman Dean Sink said. “As a former football player at Thomasville High School, I cherish the life lessons learned while representing my community on the football field. Mickey Truck Body has always been a leader in the Triad area and our involvement in community educational efforts runs at the heart of our mission.”

The Kick-Off Classic will be played as double headers over two nights – Thursday August 19 and Friday, August 20 – at Simeon Stadium in the High Point Athletic Complex. Starting at 6:30 with a varsity contest at Simeon Stadium and junior varsity game at the adjacent Track Complex, each game will consist of two, 12-minute quarters – one full half of play – under game-like NCHSAA rules. Spirit groups will also be a part of the event.

“The HiToms 18-year tenure sponsoring High Point-Thomasville’s American Legion Baseball program and spring baseball classics paved the way for this athletic footprint expansion,” HPT HiToms Greg Suire said. “As a former high school football player, I understand the electricity and passion associated with “Friday Night Lights. This grueling pandemic has taken so much away from our youth, and the HiToms and Mickey Truck Bodies intend to provide an experience this fall that our area student-athletes, cheerleaders, band members and school boosters will treasure for a lifetime.”

In cooperation with Mickey Truck Bodies Executive Chairman Dean Sink and High Point Central Athletic Director Mike Cook, the HiToms partnered with the southern Triad’s premier football programs to pioneer this energetic, single-site event that capture’s our community’s love for football and showcases our community’s outstanding athletes, cheerleaders and musicians.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this Classic will create for our participating schools, student-athletes, and communities,” High Point Central Athletic Director Mike Cook said. “This is truly an event that will benefit all those involved. It is an event that will showcase the best in our area and we hope it will continue to grow in the years to come.”

The first High Point area full-scale jamboree in over 30 years, Mickey Truck Bodies’ Triad Kick-Off Classic is also a great opportunity for participating schools to galvanize local support for fall sports and create an additional revenue stream for high school athletic programs. Ticketing for the event will be announced following the conclusion of the spring high school football season and will be available at participating high schools.

“Ledford High School is honored to be a part of the inaugural Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic to start the 2021 fall football season,” Ledford Head Football Coach Chris Adams said. “We look forward to making this even a yearly tradition.”

About Mickey Truck Bodies Inc.

Mickey Truck Bodies is a premier manufacturer of truck bodies and trailers sold in over 50 countries. Since it was founded in High Point, NC in 1904, Mickey has remained privately-owned and operated by the Mickey family, now in its 4th generation of ownership and leadership. There are 450 total Mickey teammates. In 2019 Mickey received its second consecutive Spirit of North Carolina Award from the United Way for Campaign Excellence. http://www.mickeybody.com/

Courtesy of Greg Suire

HPT HiToms Baseball