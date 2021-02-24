HPT HiToms Announce Spring High School Baseball League & Truist Point Location

HPT HiToms Announce Spring High School League & Truist Point Location

High Point/Thomasville – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms have announced today the launch of a spring high school league March 1 – April 11. An independent baseball league for the Piedmont’s best amateur players, the 15 team league is comprised of community squads from southside Virginia and the High Point-Thomasville/Guilford County area.

Running from March 1 to April, the 12-game, six-week schedule will serve as a bridge to the scholastic baseball season starting in late April.

“Our daily focus is on providing opportunity for HPT area student-athletes,” HPT HiToms President Greg Suire said. “Throughout this pandemic, HiTom programming has forged ahead to provide recreational opportunities and competitive challenges for our area’s future leaders. This spring league is right in step with this mission.”

For the first time, the HiToms will also host games at High Point’s downtown stadium, Truist Point. Offering weekday amateur baseball from March 2nd until April 8th, the HiToms Spring League will bring to downtown High Point a consistent stream of youthful energy, feet on the street and one of the Piedmont’s most historic sports brands.

“Leadership development runs at the core of our existence,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “So as this pandemic has lingered, our organization’s commitment to preparing our community’s future leaders to handle the next crisis has intensified. Thus, in the spirit of building a more unified and cohesive community, we felt like it was time to extend an olive branch of cooperation and involve our vast array of student-athletes, families, fans and programs in High Point’s downtown catalyst project. Although the HPT HiToms and Post 87 HiToms will remain entrenched at Historic Finch Field, we do believe that a strong, working relationship with the Rockers and the High Point downtown revitalization effort will embolden our student-athletes, unify the southern Triad and ultimately produce more engaged citizens. I’d like to personally thank Pete Fisch and the Rockers for their willingness to partner and we are excited about this new direction.”

The HiToms Spring League schedule will be announced Thursday, February 25th on www.hitoms.com.

Courtesy of Greg Suire

HPT HiToms Baseball