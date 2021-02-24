HPU MBB Panthers Drop Road Contest to Campbell

Site: Buies Creek, N.C. (Gore Arena)

Score: Campbell 68, High Point 48

Records: High Point (8-14), 6-11 Big South, Campbell (15-9), 11-6 Big South

The High Point University men’s basketball fell to Campbell 68-48 in Buies Creek on Tuesday night (Feb. 23). High Point was led in scoring by John-Michael Wright with 13 points on the evening. Jaden House was the other Panther in double digits, the freshman finished with 12 points off of the bench.

“You have to compliment Campbell they are playing extremely well, probably as well as anyone outside the league outside of Winthrop, Coach Tubby Smith said. “They are on one of their longest winning streaks in probably a long time. We were impressed, but our guys did not quit, they battled. Tonight, we had some good play from Jaden. John-Michael struggled shooting but they did a good job of doubling him every time he touched it. When we don’t get scoring from the other people on the floor it’s tough. We have to find more scoring”

The game got off to slow a start. The Panthers started to get their offense going with 13:53 in the first half as House drove down the lane and finished to cut the lead in half and make it 6-3. The Panthers got a start and Izunabor made a layup to make the score 6-5 and were within one. The Camels went on a 7-2 run to take their lead up to 13-7 with 10:00 left in the first quarter. HPU started to make a charge as Wright was fouled as he shot a three-pointer and sunk it for a possible four-point play. After an unsuccessful free throw attempt, the score was 13-10 and it was a one-possession game. To end the first half the Camels went on a 23-6 run in the last ten minutes of the half to lead 36-16 at the half

In the second half, the Panthers found much more even scoring and were able to match the offense of the Camels. House provided a spark for HPU off the bench with his big second half of play. House scored ten of his 12 points in the second half. The last two and a half minutes of the game were very efficient for House as he kept hustling. The Richmond, Va. native assisted a JMW three-pointer, scored a layup, recorded a steal, and then slammed it down. House made all of this happened in less than two minutes.

Lydell Elmore brought down a game-high seven rebounds on Tuesday night (Feb. 23). Elmore had four in the first half and was able to grab three more to add to his total.

The Panthers saw much improvement at the free-throw line in the second half going a perfect 7-7 after only going 1-5 in the first. After being outscored in the first half HPU was able to match Campbell in the second half scoring 32 points which mirrored the Camels total.



UP NEXT: After consulting with the Big South Conference both institutions have agreed to cancel the second game of the High Point/Campbell series originally scheduled for tomorrow night (Wed, Feb. 24). HPU will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 27 as The Panthers will host a Big South Tournament First Round game in the Millis Center.