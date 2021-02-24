Looking Back at Round One of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs for our Guilford County Schools:Boy, it was a “Tough Tuesday for our Teams”

We had five boys teams going in with Page, Grimsley, Eastern Guilford, Northern Guilford and Dudley….

We had six girls teams going in, with Northwest Guilford, Ragsdale, Dudley, Northern Guilford, Southeast Guilford, and Southwest Guilford…..

We ended up with just three Winners on this “Tough Tuesday”…Definitely a “Tough Tuesday for our Teams”…..The three Winners, and our only remaining teams, are the Page and Northern Guilford boys, and the Southeast Guilford girls….

Looking ahead to Round Two on Thursday we will have, the # 11 seeded Southeast Guilford girls(7-5) at #3 Eastern Alamance(12-0), in the Girls 3-A East bracket….7pm start on Thursday, in Mebane….The time could change, if the two teams get together and decide to begin at an earlier time…Both have to be in agreement…

In the boys 3-A East bracket, the #10 seeded Northern Guilford Nighthawks(15-0) will have a home game, with ‘Hawks hosting #15 Fayetteville Westover(11-2)…Scheduled start time for now is 7pm, on Spencer-Dixon Road…

For the boys 4-A West bracket, we see the local Guilford County Page Pirates, a #5 seed and Page is (13-2), but the Pirates will be hitting I-40 West and dipping over into Forsyth County, to face the #4 WS Reynolds Demons(12-1)….The only loss of the season for Reynolds, was the Demons’ 57-56 defeat, at the hands of the team Page just eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday night, and that would be the Glenn Bobcats…And Page disposed of/finished off the Bobcats, 53-42, while again Glenn beat Reynolds back on January 22, 57-56….

And then there were three…Three teams left/remaining from Guilford County, as we hit Round Two of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs, on Thursday evening/night….

Here’s a look back, at how our teams from Guilford County fared/made out on Tuesday night in Round One of the NCHSAA Playoffs….

#9 East Wake(12-2) at #8 Eastern Guilford(10-1)….Eastern Guilford loses, 63-62…L

#10 Northern Guilford(14-0) at #7 East Chapel Hill(8-5)…Northern Guilford wins, 77-44…W

West

#13 Dudley(7-5) at #4 Boiling Springs Crest(13-1)….Dudley loses, 75-62…L

4-A

West

#11 Grimsley(10-2) at #6 Panther Creek(12-1)…Grimsley loses, 77-55…L

#12 Kernersville Glenn(9-2) at #5 Page(12-2)…Page was a winner, 53-42…W

Girls NCHSAA Round One Playoffs:

3-A

East

#11 Southeast Guilford(6-5) at #6 Rocky Mount(10-0)….Southeast Guilford comes home a winner, 55-50…W

#15 Northern Guilford(12-1) at #2 DH Conley(11-0)…Northern Guilford falls, 74-67…L

West

#10 Charlotte Catholic(10-3) at #7 Dudley(11-0)…For the first time this season, Dudley takes the loss, 62-56…L

#15 Southwest Guilford(8-2) at #2 Enka(13-1)…Enka too much for SWG, Cowgirls ride back with the loss, 58-45…L

4-A

West

#12 Charlotte Independence(5-2) at #5 Northwest Guilford(12-1)…Tough night at home for the NWG Vikings, NWG eliminated, 62-49…L

#13 Ragsdale(11-3) at #4 East Forsyth(12-1)….Ragsdale on the road goes down, falling, 53-48…L

NCISAA State Tournament Semifinals:It does not get much better here…..All four of our Guilford County teams lost, in the NCISAA Semifinals…..

Boys

3-A

Asheville Christian(9-16) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(16-9)…HPCA Cougars lose at home, 51-44…L

4-A

#3 Cannon School(25-5) at #1 Greensboro Day School(24-5)…Last game for GDS Bengals dropping their contest, 82-78…L

Girls

3-A

#2 Concord Academy(16-2) at #1 High Point Christian Academy(22-2)…Cougar women can’t find the “W”, get hit with the loss, 65-58…L

4-A

#3 Greensboro Day(18-5) School at #1 Cannon School(16-5)…Lady Bengals close out their season, falling, 58-40…L

We did help Piedmont Classical School catch a win tonight, with the PCS Bobcats 82-35 victory over the Bethany Community School….W

++++++++++Our Guilford County Schools go (3-8) in Round One of the NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs….Our NCISAA teams go (0-4) in their State Tournament Semifinals…

A (3-12) night for high school basketball action and if we can add on/in the Piedmont Classical School win, that takes us to a total on the night of (4-12)…For sure a “Tough Tuesday for our Guilford County Teams”…..++++++++++