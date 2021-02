NCHSAA Basketball Championship Pairings with Southeast Guilford girls/Page and Northern Guilford boys

1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#9 Northside-Pinetown (10 -4) vs. #16 Lakewood (8-2)

#5 East Carteret (7-6) vs. #13 Riverside-Martin (7-4)

#3 Princeton (12-0) vs. #6 North Edgecombe (4-1)

#7 Gates County (7-1) vs. #15 Southside (6-3)

West

#1 East Surry (13-0) vs. #8 Robbinsville (14-1)

#5 Community School of Davidson (14-0) vs. #13 Murphy (13-2)

#3 Hiwassee Dam (9-4) vs. #6 Mitchell (14-0)

#7 Elkin (7-6) vs. #15 Bishop McGuinness (9-4)

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#9 Farmville Central (11-0) vs. #16 North Pitt (12-2)

#5 Randleman (11-3) vs. #13 Wheatmore (11-3)

#6 Southwest Onslow (11-1) vs. #14 Croatan (12-2)

#2 McMichael (5-8) vs. #10 St. Pauls (13-0)

West

#1 West Stokes (12-0) vs. #9 Newton-Conover (15-0)

#5 Bunker Hill (8-0) vs. #13 R-S Central (11-3)

#3 Salisbury (14-1) vs. #6 Shelby (15-0)

#2 Mountain Heritage (9-2) vs. #7 West Wilkes (12-0)

3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#8 Swansboro (10-2) vs. #16 Person (11-3)

#4 Terry Sanford (10-0) vs. #5 Northwood (12-0)

#3 Eastern Alamance (12-0) vs. #11 Southeast Guilford (7-5)

#2 D.H. Conley (12-0) vs. #7 Asheboro (12-0)

West

#1 Freedom (10-0) vs. #9 Asheville (12-2)

#4 Ashbrook (13-1) vs. #12 Hickory (9-2)

#3 Jesse Carson (15-0) vs. #6 Cuthbertson (14-1)

#2 Enka (14-1) vs. #10 Charlotte Catholic (11-3)

4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Ashley (13-1) vs. #8 Pinecrest (8-3)

#5 Millbrook (12-1) vs. #13 Southeast Raleigh (7-1)

#3 Heritage (13-1) vs. #6 Garner (13-0)

#2 Pine Forest (9-3) vs. #7 Apex Friendship (13-2)

West

#1 Z.B. Vance (8-0) vs. #8 Jordan (9-2)

#4 East Forsyth (14-1) vs. #12 Independence (6-2)

#3 Providence (7-0) vs. #6 Panther Creek (10-1)

#2 South Caldwell (7-6) vs. #10 Lake Norman (10-1)

1A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Granville Central (12-2) vs. #8 East Carteret (11-0)

#4 John A. Holmes (10-1) vs. #5 Riverside-Martin (12-0)

#3 Wilson Prep (3-2) vs. #6 Princeton (15-0)

#2 West Columbus (7-6) vs. #7 Henderson Collegiate (9-2)

West

#1 Mitchell (9-5) vs. #9 Pine Lake Prep (15-1)

#5 Lincoln Charter (13-2) vs. #13 Chatham Central (10-1)

#6 Mount Airy (12-3) vs. #14 Uwharrie Charter (10-3)

#2 Hayesville (15-0) vs. #10 Mountain Island Charter (12-2)

2A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 South Granville (12-3) vs. #9 Farmville Central (11-0)

#5 Reidsville (11-1) vs. #13 Kinston (11-3)

#3 Washington (9-2) vs. #6 James Kenan (11-2)

#7 St. Pauls (14-1) vs. #15 Northeastern (9-3)

West

#1 Hendersonville (14-0) vs. #9 Atkins (13-1)

#5 Mountain Heritage (12-0) vs. #13 West Caldwell (7-1)

#3 North Lincoln (13-2) vs. #6 North Davidson (12-0)

#2 R-S Central (13-1) vs. #10 Shelby (14-1)

3A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Terry Sanford (10-1) vs. #9 East Wake (13-2)

#5 D.H. Conley (10-4) vs. #13 Northwood (11-2)

#3 New Hanover (9-1) vs. #6 West Carteret (9-2)

#10 Northern Guilford (15-0) vs. #15 Westover (11-2)

West

#1 West Rowan (13-1) vs. #9 Cox Mill (11-2)

#4 Crest (14-1) vs. #12 North Iredell (12-2)

#3 Hickory (10-1) vs. #6 Mount Tabor (12-2)

#2 Weddington (14-0) vs. #7 Central Cabarrus (12-1)

4A MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

East

#1 Laney (10-1) vs. #8 Lumberton (9-2)

#4 Pinecrest (11-0) vs. #12 Rolesville (8-6)

#6 Apex Friendship (15-0) vs. #14 Richmond (7-3)

#2 Millbrook (15-0) vs. #10 Fuquay-Varina (11-2)

West

#1 Ardrey Kell (7-0) vs. #9 Hillside (11-3)

#4 R.J. Reynolds (12-1) vs. #5 Page (13-2)

#3 North Mecklenburg (9-0) vs. #6 Panther Creek (13-1)

#7 Hough (7-2) vs. #15 South Mecklenburg (5-2)

