Tiger Woods car crash has Tiger in the hospital and others very concerned

from www.yardbarker.com:

from Blake Harper

Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after a significant single-car crash in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning. The accident was severe, with officials needing to use the jaws of life in order to remove the world-famous golfer from his car, which rolled off of the road and was flipped over.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, confirmed that it was the 45-year-old who was in the crash, saying that Woods was “currently in surgery” after suffering “multiple leg injuries.”