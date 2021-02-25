High School Football and High School Basketball Games for Tonight:Smith at Northwest Guilford playing on GreensboroSports Radio

High School Football Games set for Thursday night/tonight:

Eastern Alamance at Northeast Guilford…6:30pm

Smith at Northwest Guilford…7pm….Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio…Be sure to catch the pregame show beginning at around 6:30pm, on GreensboroSports Radio….We will have all of the action tonight going on between the NWG Vikings and the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles, on GreensboroSports Radio…..

Southeast Guilford at Asheboro…7pm

Page at Dudley…7pm

Western Guilford at Southern Guilford…7pm

High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews…7pm

High School Football Games still scheduled for Friday, with planned 7:30 kickoffs, at least as far as we know, these kickoffs will be at 7:30pm…(These days everything is subject to change.)

Grimsley at Cox Mill(Concord)

Davie County at Ragsdale

Eastern Guilford at Burlington Williams

Northern Guilford at McMichael

High Point Central at Southwest Guilford

**********Keep these thoughts I shared earlier here at the site in mind, as you prepare to head out for tonight’s and Friday night’s high school football games…**********

The governor’s new rules will not take effect until Friday, so Thursday night’s games will still be under/regulated by the 100 fan capacity for outdoor events…

The new rules kick in for Friday night football games this week, and that should allow for 30% capacity at most all of the high school football stadiums…

The new rules will allow in much/many more(fans) than the current 100 fan allowance for outdoor events, but again, the new rules do not take effect until Friday February 26, and will not help at all, in the case of our Thursday night games for this week…

The fans of high school football are appealing to Governor Cooper, and asking him to raise the outdoor number to 40% capacity, instead of today’s listed 30% capacity…

They are hoping that Governor Cooper will rule in favor of 40% capacity…

I hope this has cleared things up some for you and not made them more unclear than they already were…..**********

(We are not the be all/end all on all of these regulations, but this is how we are reading the Governor’s ruling/Executive Order, that came out on Wednesday February 24.)

+++++++++++NCHSAA Round Two Basketball Playoffs for Tonight/Thursday++++++++++

Boys 4-A West Bracket

#5 Page(13-2) at #4 WS Reynolds Demons(12-1)…7pm

Boys 3-A East Bracket

#15 Fayetteville Westover(11-2) at #10 Northern Guilford(15-0)…7pm

Girls 3-A East Bracket

# 11 Southeast Guilford(7-5) at #3 Eastern Alamance(12-0)…7pm