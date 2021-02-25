High School Football Tonight Finals(2/25/2021)

/Just got this Eastern Guilford score from over on Twitter:Eastern Guilford Wildcats-14, Burlington Williams Bulldogs-8

They are saying the EG-BW game was the best game of the night….Beg to differ???

EG(1-0)/BW(0-1)

Need HPA score….We got that HP Andrews score and it looks like a pretty good one too….High Point Andrews 34, Jordan Matthews 26…HPA(1-0)/JM(0-1)

For some reason, the schools are not reporting at MaxPreps…Able to start getting scores from Twitter and FOX 8 and we were hustling….Looks like Grimsley at Cox Mill, and Northern Guilford at McMichael, will be the only games going on, on Friday night…Don’t see any local-local games left on the Friday night lineup….Also High Central at Southwest Guilford ready to go for Friday night….Able to pick up a few scores from FOX 8 Sports and their FOX 8 Football Frenzy…

Southwest Guilford JV 16, High Point Central 6….Thanks to Jacquelyn Clark Johnson coming up big time with this one…..SWG(1-0)/HPC(0-1)…Talked to Coach Doak, from SWG, and the SWG Cowboys and High Point Central varsity are still on for tomorrow night…At SWG, at 7pm on Friday night…And again, thanks to Jacquelyn Clark Johnson for that SWG-HPC score…

from Twitter:

Northwest Guilford 48, Smith 6

NWG(1-0)/Smith(0-1)…Smith led early in this game, 6-0…TD pass by Smith’s Gunner Lattimore….Carson Cassetty with five(5) TD runs for NWG in the first half…Halftime:NWG 42, Smith 6

Shoutout for Carson Cassetty and his five first-half touchdowns, and a real BIG Shoutout to these NWG offensive lineman:Right Tackle-Walt Turner, Right Guard-Danny Greene, Center-Linus Lingle, Left Guard-Chasten Kota and Left Tackle-Jacob Perry….Those offensive linemen were getting the job done on Thursday night….Game on Replay now, with NWG vs. Smith, at GreensboroSports Radio.

Southeast Guilford 27, Asheboro 0

SEG(1-0)/ASHE(0-1)

Dudley 32, Page 6

Dudley(1-0)/Page(0-1)

Southern Guilford 22, Western Guilford 12

SG(1-0)/WG(0-1)

Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 0

EA(1-0)/NEG(0-1)

Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14

DC(1-0)/RHS(0-1)

West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21

WF(1-0)/OG(0-1)

Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0

Glenn(1-0)/EF(0-1)