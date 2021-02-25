High School Sports Update with Finals from Wednesday
Boys Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 1, Ragsdale High School: 0
Girls Varsity Lacrosse
Ragsdale High School: 7, Grimsley High School: 4
