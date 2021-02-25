HPU MSOC: Myers Third Straight Brace Difference Over Wofford

Site: High Point, N.C. (Vert Stadium)

Score: High Point 2, Wofford 1

Records: High Point (3-0), Wofford (0-1)

Next HPU Event: Monday, March 1, — at Liberty (Lynchburg, VA)

HIGH POINT, N.C – The High Point University men’s soccer team found its third straight win of the season as they defeated Wofford 2-1 on Wednesday night (Feb. 24). MD Myers scored two goals for the third straight game. Myers has six goals already this season through three games. The Panthers have only conceded one goal so far in 2021. Holden Trent finished with four saves in the contest including what would end up being a game-saving penalty kick stop in the second half.

“We weren’t quite at it tonight, to be honest, quick turnaround from the game on Sunday against Gardner-Webb,” Coach Zach Haines said. “We just weren’t at our best also Wofford did a really good job especially in the second half in particular making it difficult on us. They asked a lot of questions of us defensively and threw numbers forward. But, the main thing to come out of tonight is that we were resilient and we showed a lot of grit. This was one of the games that could have gone south as we were up 2-0 at the half and then you give up a goal with 16 to go and you get a little nervous because we haven’t played a game in a long time. We haven’t faced one that’s been that close late in the game and the guys did an incredible job just fighting through it and we did not concede any chances in that last 16 minutes after the goal. I am really proud, I know we can play better and they know that too, we are incredibly proud and happy with the result.”

The game began in favor of the Terriers who had two shots in the first two minutes. Finn McRobb came up with a big block on the second of the two. However, the pace of the game would slow as control of possession would go back and forth.

Myers broke the deadlock in the 17th minute as he sprinted after a ball sent up by Alex Abril and settled it in the box right in front of the goal. Myers shook off three Wofford defenders before finding the bottom corner. That goal gave The Top-Drawer National Player of the Week his 5th goal in 3 games and put HPU up 1-0.

In the 35th minute, Abril floated a ball onto the head of McRobb. The Scotland native’s header rattled against the post and fell for Myers. The sophomore from Delran, N.J. tucked the ball home for his second of the night and the sixth goal of the season on the season. High Point took a two-goal advantage into the break.

The Panthers started the second half strong and saw quality opportunities but were unable to add to their lead. Shots from Sebastian Chalbaud and Abril could not find their way on target. Wofford had a chance to record their first goal of the game via a penalty kick in the 51st minute. However, Trent made a highlight-reel save to deny the Terriers. Trent doveto his right and was able to deflect a shot that was carrying a lot of heat on it. The ball bounced off the hands of Trent who then dove on it to secure the ball, off of the shot attempt. Wofford did cut the Panthers’ lead in half by scoring in the 73rd minute. Mason Marcey had a chance to stretch the Panther lead in the 83rd minute but his rocket of a shot hit the crossbar.

The Panthers finished the game with nine shots, four of which were on target. The Panther defense had another strong performance as they only allowed one Terrier corner kick opportunity in the entire game. Trent had four saves to help the Panthers to a victory.

The Panthers improve to 3-0 with a 2-1 victory over the Wofford Terriers. The Panthers have only conceded one goal through three games of play and have scored 11 goals already in the 2021 season. The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start which is their best start since the 2018 season.

UP NEXT: The Panthers will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia for HPU’s first road game of the season to take on the Liberty Flames. The non-conference game is scheduled for 6:00 PM and will be streamed on ESPN+.