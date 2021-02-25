There was always a question about who he was and now “The Question Mark” has died:Professional Wrestler Joseph Hudson(Jocephus/”The Question Mark”) has passed away

This was a very entertaining angle, back in the days of the NWA Powerrr Hour, and they never really came out and said who “The Question Mark” was, most fans had a good idea who was under that mask….

More details on his death will be coming along over the next few days, but here is what we have for now, from WrestlingInc.com…www.wrestlinginc.com...

Jocephus [real name Joseph Hudson], aka “The Question Mark”, has passed away from an undiagnosed medical issue, according to NWA President Billy Corgan.

Jocephus, a former NWA Southern Heavyweight Champion, was best known for his work with Aron Stevens [fka Damien Sandow] on NWA Powerrr. He spent more than 10 years with the NWA.

Corgan confirmed Hudson’s passing via his Instagram page and released the following statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.

Stevens reacted to the tragic news on Twitter.

“My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real.”

NXT announcer Wade Barrett, who was previously an announcer for NWA, also reacted to the news.

“You two [Stevens and Jocephus] were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph.”

Jocephus and Stevens had their final match together on the Jan. 26, 2020 edition of Powerrr, losing to The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in a tag team bout.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer condolences to the family, friends and fans of Hudson.